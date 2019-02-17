BANGOR — Adam Lulka had 14 points and nine rebounds Sunday as Albany got past Maine 63-54 in an America East men’s basketball game at Cross Insurance Center.

Cameron Healy had 16 points for Albany (9-17, 4-7). Ahmad Clark added 13 points and seven assists, and Devonte Campbell had 11 points.

Andrew Fleming had 14 points for the Black Bears (5-22, 3-9), who have lost four consecutive games. Isaiah White added 11 points and Dennis Ashley had 10.

The Great Danes leveled the season series against the Black Bears. Maine defeated Albany 66-62 on Jan. 12.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 84, UM-AUGUSTA 60: Atencio Martin scored 19 points to lead the second-seeded SeaWolves (21-5) over seventh-seeded UM-Augusta (5-23) in a Yankee Small College conference quarterfinal in South Portland.

Anderson Kavutse added 16 points, Ryan Cloutier 14 and Jacobee Burpee 11 for SMCC. Israel Brown scored 19 points, Noah Thompson had 18 and Dustin Simpson-Bragg 10 for the Moose.

SMCC will meet third-seeded Vermont Tech (22-8) at 8 p.m. Saturday in Auburn.

(9) HOUSTON 85, TULANE 50: Corey Davis Jr. made eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points to help Houston (25-1, 12-1 American Athletic) beat Tulane (4-20, 0-12) in New Orleans for its 10th consecutive victory.

(11) MICHIGAN STATE 62, OHIO STATE 44: Kenny Goins had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Michigan State (21-5, 12-3 Big East) finished the game with a 20-2 run, beating Ohio State (16-9, 6-8) at East Lansing, Michigan.

ST. JOHN’S 71, (13) VILLANOVA 65: L.J. Figueroa scored 22 points and St. John’s (19-7, 7-6 Big East) rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half to stun Villanova (20-6, 11-2) in New York.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 85, UNITY 31: Amanda Brett scored 24 points as the second-seeded SeaWolves (21-4) defeated seventh-seeded Unity (2-17) in a Yankee Small College Conference quarterfinal in South Portland.

SMCC will meet third-seeded UM-Machias (17-9) in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday in Auburn.

Bailey Cloutier added 13 points and Madison White 10 for the SeaWolves. Victoria Anderson led the Rams with eight points.

(20) MIAMI 79, (2) LOUISVILLE 73: Emese Hof scored 25 points to help visiting Miami (22-5, 10-2 Atlantic Coast) beat Louisville (23-2, 10-2).

(4) CONNECTICUT 78, CENTRAL FLORIDA 41: Naphessa Collier had 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals to help UConn (23-2, 11-0 American Athletic) rout Central Florida (20-5, 9-3) in Orlando, Florida.

(5) MISSISSIPPI STATE 92, (22) TEXAS A&M 64: Andra Espinoza-Hunter set career highs with seven 3-pointers and 24 points as Mississippi State (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern defeated Texas A&M (19-6, 8-4) in College Station, Texas.

(14) IOWA 86, (7) MARYLAND 73: Megan Gustafson scored 24 of her 31 points in the second half, and Iowa (21-5, 12-3) beat Maryland (23-3, 12-3) in Iowa City, Iowa, to move into a tie with the Terrapins atop the Big Ten.

(8) MARQUETTE 109, SETON HALL 63: Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 34 points and Danielle King added 20, leading Marquette (22-4, 13-1 Big East) over Seton Hall (14-12, 6-9) in South Orange, New Jersey.

(10) STANFORD 69, SOUTHERN CAL 67: Alanna Smith’s layup with three seconds left lifted Stanford (21-4, 11-3 Pac-12) over USC (15-10, 5-9) in Los Angeles.

(11) SOUTH CAROLINA 96, FLORIDA 77: Alexis Jennings scored a season-high 22 points, Bianca Cuevas-Moore added 19 and Destanni Henderson had 18 in leading South Carolina (19-6, 11-1 Southeastern) over Florida (6-19, 2-10) in Gainesville, Florida.

KANSAS STATE 69, (15) TEXAS 60: Kayla Goth scored 15 points as Kansas State (16-10, 7-7 Big 12) overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to upset Texas (20-6, 10-4) in Austin, Texas.

BASEBALL

FLORIDA STATE 9, MAINE 1: Robby Martin hit a three-run double down the right-field line to cap a seven-run seventh inning for the Seminoles (4-0) against Maine (0-4) in Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida State took a 2-0 lead in the first on Elijah Cabell’s two-run double. The Black Bears pulled within 2-1 in the sixth when Cody Pasic poked a 1-2 pitch to right-center to score Joe Bramanti.

Share

< Previous

Next >