There’s no excuse to sleep in when the authors of “VBQ: The Ultimate Vegan Barbecue Cookbook” are back, this time slinging breakfast grub. Their latest, “The Ultimate Vegan Breakfast Book” is a full-color paperback that’s crammed with photos and inspired ways to start the day, both savory and sweet. Look for vegan staples like tofu scrambles and breakfast burritos, as well as less expected options like a full English breakfast and spelt-rice crêpes. These pages also offer plenty of recipes for porridge, smoothie bowls, muffins and shakes. The book closes with breakfast staples – such items as lattes, breads, vegan spreads and plant-based milks. With 80 recipes, “The Ultimate Vegan Breakfast Book” offers ample reason to set your alarm and get into the kitchen early.

BREAKFAST FRITTATA WITH TOMATOES AND SPINACH

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Baking time: 45 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

1 medium yellow onion

2 garlic cloves

1/2 red bell pepper

2 tablespoons plus 1/2 teaspoon olive oil

7 ounces (200 g) fresh spinach leaves, rinsed and drained well

14 ounces (400 g) medium-firm tofu, cubed

1/4 cup (30 g) soy flour

1-1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast flakes

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/2 cup (120 ml) soy milk

1-1/2 teaspoons tapioca starch

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large tomato

1/2 teaspoon kala namak

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Peel and finely chop the onion and garlic. Finely dice the bell pepper.

Place 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic and bell pepper and sauté for about 5 minutes. Add the spinach and sauté for another 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Grease a 6-inch round cake pan with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon olive oil.

Place the tofu, soy flour, mustard, nutritional yeast, turmeric, soy sauce, soy milk, tapioca starch and salt in a food processor or high-speed blender and process until smooth. Pour into a medium bowl and fold in the sautéed vegetables. Spread the frittata batter into the prepared pan.

Slice the tomato into rounds and layer on top of the frittata batter.

Bake for 45 minutes, or until the filling is set. Sprinkle with the kala namak and serve hot.

TIP: You can add other vegetables to the frittata mixture, like mushrooms, asparagus and sun-dried tomatoes – experiment with different combos or what is in season.

