BRUNSWICK — Cheverus High easily captured its seventh straight Class A swimming and diving championship Monday afternoon at the Bowdoin College’s Greason Pool.

The Stags, without any individual victories, totaled 318 points. Runner-up South Portland finished with 227.

Cheverus becomes the first Class A boys team to win seven consecutive state titles. Bangor won six from 2007-20012.

Cony senior Nathaniel Berry was named the Outstanding Performer of the Meet. He set a state record, with a 20.70 in the 50 freestyle, and also won the 100 freestyle (47.43).

Junior Carson Prouty of Bangor High set state records in the 200-yard individual medley (1:51.19), and with a 100-free time of 45.99, leading off the 400 freestyle relay. Prouty’s second individual win was in the 200 backstroke (51.03).

Deering Junior Owen McLaughlin was another double-winner, taking the 200 freestyle (1:43.01) and 100 butterfly (51.65).

Other top individuals included Scarborough’s Gavin McLeod, who edged Peabody in the 500 free by .04 seconds, in 4:45.51, and Hampden’s Cameron LaBree winning the 100 breaststroke (1:00.64)

Mt. Ararat freshmen Anibal Berry-Gaviria (352.35 points) and Nathanial Smith (337.35) placed 1-3 in the diving. Westbrook senior Jakob Lynham (344.55) was second.

Cheverus was led by Brim Peabody and Quinton Hastings, who both recorded two second-place finishes. Hastings was runner-up in the 50 and 100 freestyle; Peabody second in the 200 and 500 freestyle races.

The Stags won all three relays – the 200 medley (1:42.03), 200 freestyle (1:30.08) and 400 freestyle (3:22.97)

The Stags took the lead from the start by winning the medley relay. After the back and breast strokes of the relay, Cheverus was in fourth place, trailing by 3.26 seconds.

Owen Gallo-Wagoner turned in a 25.95 butterfly. The Stags were still in fourth, but only 1.5 seconds back. Hastings dove in and sizzled with a 21.24 freestyle, giving Cheverus a winning time of 1:42.03, ahead of second-place Cony (1:42.67).

From there, the Stags depth kept piling on the points. McLaughlin unseated defending champion Peabody in the 200 freestyle, winning by four seconds. But Cheverus still totaled 37 points with Peabody (second), Phineas Underwood (sixth) and Jeremy Baker (10th) placing.

The Stags had no competitors in the fifth and sixth events (diving and butterfly), as South Portland closed within 13 points.

But the next event was the 100 freestyle, and the Stags bolstered their lead, with 41 points from Hastings (second), Underwood (sixth) and John Hight (eighth). Cheverus cruised from there.

