The faces had changed somewhat but the result was nearly the same.

The Edward Little boys’ basketball team eliminated Oxford Hills for the second year in a row in the Class AA North semifinals, 55-41, at Cross Insurance Arena on Tuesday.

Oxford Hills' William Dieterich and Edward Little's Maxwell Creaser vie for a rebound during a Class AA North semifinal Tuesday at Cross Insurance Arena. (Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer)

The second-seeded Red Eddies will face the winner of Tuesday’s second semifinal between top-seeded Bangor and and fifth-seeded Portland at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Wo Maiwen led EL (18-2) with 21 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three steals while Storm Jipson added 19 points and Max Creaser 10 points. Spencer Strong led Oxford Hills with 15 points.

Edward Little had beaten third-seeded Oxford Hills (13-7) twice during the regular season by margins of 15 and five points. The Red Eddies also won last year’s semifinal matchup en route to the state championship.

Leading by six points at the half, Edward Little used a 15-4 run to pull away in the third quarter.

The Red Eddies made their first five shots of the second half to spark the run. Even when they weren’t clicking, they ended up with points. A pass inside intended for Creaser deflected off of his thigh and into the hands of Jipson, who caught it in stride off a bounce and laid it in for a 31-19 lead. Three consecutive free throws and another Jipson layup off of a Cam York feed made it 36-19 Eddies.

EL made seven of 10 shots in the quarter while limiting Oxford Hills to 5-for-16 shooting to lead 43-28 at the end of three and was never threatened.

The Vikings shot 24.5 percent from the floor for the game, while the Red Eddies shot 45.7 percent from the floor.

Maiwen was a force at both ends in the first quarter, scoring four of EL’s 10 points, including a breakaway dunk off of a behind-the-back pass by Jipson, who was saving a loose ball from going out of bounds along the sidelines near midcourt. Maiwen also had six rebounds and three blocks in the quarter.

Oxford Hills struggled in the first quarter, missing 14 of its first 15 shots. A Will Dieterich 3-pointer pulled the Vikings within 10-6 just before the end of the first quarter.

A Strong 3-pointer to start the second quarter got the Vikings within one, as did a Dieterich layup off of a Strong assist later in the quarter. But the Red Eddies never relinquished the lead, getting a three-point play from Creaser and a Maiwen jumper to take a 21-15 lead into halftime.

