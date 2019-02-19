Anthony Bracamonte needs no introduction to the Scarborough Red Storm, on the football field or basketball court.

On Tuesday, Bracamonte had 12 points and six assists, sparking an energetic effort at both ends of the floor that helped top-ranked Thornton Academy gradually pull away and eliminate fifth-ranked Scarborough, the defending regional champion, 67-40 in a Class AA South semifinal.

Bracamonte, a finalist for Fitzpatrick Trophy given to the top senior football player in Maine, twice helped the Trojans beat Scarborough last fall en route to a state championship.

On Tuesday, he did plenty of damage with the basketball in his hands at Cross Insurance Arena.

“Ever since I was little, Scarborough has been a rival to me, so I always try to play my best against them,” said Bracamonte. “I take pride in how well I play basketball. I always want to put on a show. I’m glad we played well collectively as a team.”

The Golden Trojans (16-4) advanced to meet No. 2 Bonny Eagle in the AA South final at 8 p.m. Friday.

Thornton Academy opened up a 9-4 lead early behind two baskets from Will Chapman and a 3-pointer from Bracamonte, but Scarborough answered to draw even at 11-11 on a leaner from Brian Austin. A layup by Kobe Gaudette gave the Golden Trojans a two-point edge.

In the second quarter, Thornton went cold and the Red Storm hung within a point before Robert Gawronski scored four straight points for the Trojans. Thornton continued to pull away, and Bracamonte closed the half with a 3-pointer for a 28-19 lead.

“Anthony is a great person and it doesn’t matter what he does, he’ll be successful because he’s one of the best people I’ve ever coached,” said Thornton Academy Coach Bob Davies.

The Golden Trojans used their defense to force several turnovers which led to easy baskets in the third quarter.

The Red Storm cut a 17-point deficit to 11 behind a jumper from Ethan Curtis, but a Bracamonte jumper was followed by a Payton Jones steal and a behind-the-back bounce pass to Jack Pyzynski for a layup.

Pyzynski then added a 3 and Thornton Academy had a 45-27 advantage. Scarborough never got closer than 13.

“We really sped the game up in the third quarter,” Davies said.

The Red Storm (11-9) got 16 points from senior Nick Fioirllo. Austin added eight.

“The biggest thing was we made our shots the last time we played TA and tonight, we didn’t and they shot well,” said Scarborough Coach Phil Conley. “It got out of hand in the third quarter.

“A lot of teams who started the season 4-7 would have caved, but our kids didn’t. They’re tough, high-character kids. We won seven of our last nine games, then beat Gorham on the road in the quarterfinals in a tough environment.”

Share

< Previous

Next >