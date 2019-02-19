The state agriculture committee unanimously approved a bill Tuesday that would allow Maine to treat hemp-derived cannabidiol, or CBD, as a food, not a medicine.

Supporters hope this bill, if approved by the full Legislature, would allow the growing number of Maine hemp farmers, processors and retailers to begin growing and selling for the booming CBD market again. That market all but shut down after a state-initiated crackdown last month.

Under questioning from committee members, a state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry division director said it would likely take weeks to write the rules to enact the law, if approved, but implied it would take no enforcement action until then.

Director Celeste Poulin said a state inspector had made a mistake when telling retailers to pull hemp-derived CBD edibles off the shelves. The state can’t say it’s OK to sell products that the federal government doesn’t deem safe, she said, but it isn’t seizing them, either.

State authorities began sending out letters to CBD retailers last month to inform them of state interpretation of a new Food and Drug Administration release labeling the hemp-derived as an unapproved food additive.

Maine retailers stopped selling foods, tinctures and capsules containing this non-psychoactive chemical compound found in cannabis, leaving tens of thousands of dollars of CBD product to gather dust. Hemp processors that extract the oil from the plant shut down.

And farmers about to buy seeds that will grow into hemp plants this summer put plans on hold. Without the CBD market, their harvest would be almost worthless.

