NEW HIRES

United Way of Greater Portland hired Diane Horvath as senior vice president of technology and operations.

Horvath joined United Way from Toronto, where she recently worked as a management consultant in procurement and sourcing for BDO Canada.

Emily Silevinac joined Spurwink Services as director of annual giving.

Silevinac served 13 years as leader for the American Diabetes Association, where she directed the Kennebunk’s Tour de Cure.

Brooke Stewart joined the Institute for Family-Owned Business as director of communications.

Stewart spent the past five years traveling with her family-owned business, Ronnie Stewart Racing.

Paul Weiss joined Assured Solar Energy Inc. of North Yarmouth as vice president of business development.

Weiss, of Cumberland, was previously was director and president of Southern Maine Regional Resource Center at Maine Medical Center.

PROMOTIONS

Unum announced the promotions of Lori Whynot and Michelle Boucher to senior vice president roles.

Whynot was named SVP of benefit operations for Unum US and Closed Block.

Whynot joined Unum in 1990 in the contact center. She was promoted to a disability benefits specialist and most recently served as vice president of group and individual benefits.

Boucher was promoted to SVP of Unum’s benefits experience and absence management center.

Boucher also joined Unum in 1990. She brings more than 20 years of experience in operational leadership, large initiative management, field connectivity, and talent development.

Spinnaker Trust announced the promotions of Tim Malisa, Ainsley Gleason and Eben Jose to vice president.

Malisa is director of portfolio management and trading, and a member of the investment committee at Spinnaker.

Gleason is vice president and director of operations, She joined Ram Trust Services, now Spinnaker Trust, in 2007 and continues to serve both old and new clients in her role.

Jose serves as the director of alternative and fixed income investment strategies, as well as an equity research analyst at Spinnaker. Most recently, he worked in Boston as a senior portfolio risk analyst at Santander Bank, where he helped oversee the bank’s commercial lending portfolio.

Spinnaker Trust also promoted Laura Greenstein to portfolio manager.

Greenstein has also worked as a financial adviser at Merrill Lynch and in financial services at Unum.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Board of the Maine Justice Foundation announced its 2019 officers and four newly elected board members.

Bill Harwood of Verrill Dana will serve as board president. John Geismar of Norman, Hanson & DeTroy LLC will serve as treasurer. Diana Scully, executive director of the foundation, will serve as nonvoting secretary.

The new board members include: Jerroll Crouter, a partner at Drummond Woodsum; Gerald F. Petruccelli, a partner at Martin & Haddow LLP; and Thaddeus Day, principal, Law Offices of Thaddeus V. Day.

Grady Burns, a teaching fellow at the University of Maine School of Law, was elected the new law student member of the Maine Justice Foundation Board of Directors.

Eric Meyer, president and CEO of Spurwink Services, joined United Way of Greater Portland’s Thrive2027 Goal 3 Cabinet.

Meyer joins in the third goal: Help Us All Live Longer, Better so that by 2027, we reduce preventable premature deaths by 10 percent. Leaders from businesses, nonprofits, government, and schools are leading efforts to meet these collective goals.

Sarah Ferris, director of refugee services at Spurwink, was recently nominated to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network’s Steering Committee.

The nomination came at the request of her colleagues, recommended by the Steering Committee Nominating Group, and approved by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

