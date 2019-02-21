Police arrested a 39-year-old Gray man and his mother Thursday following a domestic violence assault in Gray.

During the early morning hours Thursday, Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies began investigating a domestic violence assault at 122 North Raymond Road in Gray. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, told police she was beaten and strangled by her live-in boyfriend, Scott Dingwell Jr.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, which included abrasions, bruising and lost teeth, police said.

Dingwell had left the house in Gray before police arrived. Deputies went to his mother’s house in Casco in search of Dingwell and later executed a search warrant at the house at 316 Tenney Hill Road. Dingwell was found inside and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Dingwell’s mother, 60-year-old Gail Mariner, was arrested at the same time and charged with hindering apprehension. She was taken to Cumberland County Jail, where bail was set at $2,000 cash.

Dingwell was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, a Class B felony. He also had two outstanding warrants for unrelated charged.

Dingwell is not eligible for bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Cumberland County Unified Court.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: