Three years ago, I bought a trailer (that’s what I do for a living) that contained some 25 antique (100- to 140-year-old) pianos, including Steinways, Chickerings, etc. The price was right and I thought it might be fun and profitable to do this. Well, not necessarily so. And now I need to get rid of them quickly, as I have sold my building.

But getting rid of old pianos is not easy these days. And the thought of putting them into a dumpster does pain me. It seems like somebody might have a better solution. But I need that solution very quickly. I am almost out of time.

I hope to hear from folks with better ideas and solutions. Contact me today at [email protected].

Sam Kelley

Scarborough

