In reading the review of Hugo’s in the Feb. 17 Maine Sunday Telegram (Dine Out Maine, Page F1), the reviewer (Andrew Ross) and guest were unimpressed with the “jargon” used by the “wine guy.”

I know how they feel. As a non-foodie, I found myself going to Google for at least a half-dozen look-ups of “jargon” used by the reviewer! (For example: “Financier” = cake; “popadoms” = slices of flatbread; “uni” = sea urchin, etc., etc.)

Thanks for a learning experience, but please keep in mind that even those of us with a large vocabulary might need some translation into English … or just really good color photos, as the dim black-and-whites make it hard to see what’s what on the plate.

Isabel Higgins

Standish

