TORONTO — Terrence Ross and the Orlando Magic shook off the disappointment of a difficult loss by taking down Ross’ former team Sunday.

Ross scored 28 points, Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Magic beat the Raptors 113-98, ending Toronto’s winning streak at seven.

Jonathan Isaac scored 16 points and D.J. Augustin had 12 as the Magic won for the sixth time in seven games. Orlando had won a season-best five straight before a 110-109 home loss to Chicago on Friday.

“This is the part of the season where you’ve got to move forward, no matter what,” Ross said of moving past Friday’s narrow defeat. “You can’t let that determine how you start the next game. You’ve got to make sure that you’re ready to play.”

Ross, who played four seasons in Toronto, connected on 9 of 21 attempts, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, and matched his season high with nine rebounds. He has led the Magic in scoring 11 times, including five of the last 10 games.

NUGGETS 123, CLIPPERS 96: Denver breezed at home behind Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap for its fourth consecutive victory.

Jokic had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Millsap had 21 points and 16 rebounds, doing much of his damage after Jokic took a seat two minutes into the third quarter with his fourth foul.

Their combined 43 points and 32 rebounds helped the Nuggets improve to 26-4 at home and pull within a game of the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors.

KNICKS 130, SPURS 118: Damyean Dotson scored 27 points and New York snapped its franchise-record home losing streak at 18 games.

Kevin Knox, Dennis Smith Jr. and Emmanual Mudiay all had 19 points in the Knicks’ first home victory since Dec. 1 against Milwaukee. Smith had 13 assists and Knox had 10 rebounds, and rookie Mitchell Robinson finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs, who fell to 1-6 on a trip that ends Monday in Brooklyn. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 18 points but was limited to 13 minutes through three quarters with foul trouble.

Share

< Previous

Next >