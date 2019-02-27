The Maine Principals’ Association has shuffled the boys hockey semifinal schedule to avoid conflicts with the boys and girls basketball state championship games Friday and Saturday.

Fourth-seeded Edward Little, which earned its way to the semifinals with a 2-1 overtime win over Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde on Tuesday, was scheduled to face top-seeded Lewiston in the Class A North semifinals Saturday afternoon.

Instead, the Twin Cities rivals will meet Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

The change for St. Dom’s, the A North second seed, is even more drastic. The Saints, who, like Lewiston had a quarterfinal bye, were supposed to play Bangor (which defeated Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale 7-3 in the quarterfinals) on Saturday afternoon. Now the Saints and Rams will meet Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Colisee.

All A North, A South and B South semifinal games will be played at the Colisee.

The MPA’s original plan was for Greely, the No. 1 seed in B South, to play Friday night. But the school’s boys and girls basketball programs will be playing for state championships that night. To the Rangers will now play fifth-seed Gorham on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The other Friday game, besides St. Dom’s vs. Bangor, will be Brunswick vs. Cape Elizabeth or Yarmouth.

Saturday’s slate of games starts with a pair of A South matchups. First in top-seeded Thornton vs. either No. 4 Scarborough or No. 5 Portland/Deering at noon. That will be followed by No. 2 Biddeford vs. No. 3 South Portland/Freeport/Wayneflete or No. 6 Cheverus at 2 p.m.

Share

< Previous

Next >