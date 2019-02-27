I have been a social worker for 22 years. I have seen the costly effects of people not having sick leave. I have seen parents struggle when they or their children are ill. When children are sick, parents are faced with a choice: Stay home or go to work.

Some parents have to go to work despite their child being sick. The child may be left home alone or sent to school. Sending a sick child to school is clearly not a parent’s preferred option, but sometimes it is the only option. Schools frown on families sending sick kids to school, but what is a single parent to do?

Parents are forced to make difficult decisions in order to keep their jobs and provide for their families. Staying home and missing work leads to lost income, which causes financial hardship, especially for families living paycheck to paycheck. It can also place a person’s job in jeopardy. I knew a number of parents who lost their jobs from having to call in sick. What are they to do if their child has the flu, which lasts five to seven days? What happens when they have multiple children, who may be sick for several weeks?

Containing the contagion and keeping the sick child at home keeps the rest of the school population healthy. Isn’t that what we should be aspiring to? Healthy schools where everyone can optimally learn? This is a public health issue – workers with paid sick days will help reduce the spread of the flu.

This is why I am happy to see that the state Legislature is taking on the issue of paid sick days this year. I am a firm believer in paid sick days, and I hope the Legislature sides with me on this.

Jennifer Jones

Falmouth

