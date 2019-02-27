When I founded The Szanton Co. in 1996, I could only hope that one day we would celebrate our 23rd anniversary. We’ve been able to grow and thrive – developing 552 affordable, quality apartment units – because our employees know that we value them.

We offer significant “earned time,” which employees can use for vacation, bereavement, sick time – whatever they want. Allowing our employees to recover from an illness or care for a sick family member is one of the things that has helped us retain quality employees.

I’m proud of that, but also sad that a third of Maine’s low-wage workers, who can least afford to miss a paycheck, can’t take the day off when they or a child is sick.

That’s why I support L.D. 369, state Sen. Rebecca Millett’s bill to allow all workers in Maine to earn paid sick time. For businesses like mine that already offer “earned time” or “paid time off,” the legislation would not change anything. It would just require that employees be allowed to use up to five of those existing days to recover from an illness or care for a sick family member. It wouldn’t change anything for my business, but it would mean a lot to thousands of working Mainers.

Nathan Szanton

founder and president, The Szanton Co.

Portland

