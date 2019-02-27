Portland city councilors have zeroed in on three potential sites for a new homeless shelter.

A City Council subcommittee on Tuesday whittled down a list of a dozen potential sites for a new homeless services center to three and asked city staff to provide additional information on March 19. Tuesday’s meeting included a heated exchange between two councilors over a potential shelter site in Bayside that was ultimately removed from the list of possible locations.

Related Headlines State land near jail stands out among sites for new homeless shelter in Portland

“We have made some progress and I’m feeling good about it,” said City Councilor Belinda Ray, who leads the three-member Health & Human Services and Public Safety Committee.

Sites still under consideration are a 10-acre piece of state-owned land on County Way next to the Cumberland County Jail, a city-owned gravel parking lot near the Casco Bay Bridge known as Angelo’s Acre and city-owned land in the Riverside Industrial Park.

“I think, based on the analysis you went through tonight, you’ve got it down to three viable sites,” said Jeff Levine, the city’s urban planning and development director.

Ray and Councilor Pious Ali expressed support for eliminating Angelo’s Acre as a potential location, because of safety concerns stemming from its proximity to the waterfront. They were also concerned that the facility would need to be built close to Commercial Street. But they a kept the parcel on the list, after Councilor Brian Batson said he wanted more info.

The committee unanimously eliminated eight sites because of the need to either change zoning or negotiate with private landowners to accommodate a shelter. The only site to be removed with a split vote was 33 Portland St. — a Bayside neighborhood location that prompted several sharp exchanges between Ray and Batson.

After stating his opposition to locating a shelter in a residential neighborhood, Batson pushed for the committee to keep the Portland Street property in play because it was mostly zoned for businesses uses. However, Ray noted the parcel’s location in the middle of a residential area — a notion dismissed by Batson, who wanted to hear from other councilors about site. Ray also said she thought the site was too small for the 150-bed shelter being considered in the city.

“It’s not smack dab in the middle of the neighborhood,” Batson said.

According to a staff analysis, nearly 35 percent of the uses within a 500-foot radius of the location were residential.

“To call this not residential when it is highly residential is not a good assessment of the site,” Ray said. “I don’t think we can disagree. This is surrounded by residences. That’s a fact.”

Batson said the location has a lot of benefits, since it was located on the peninsula, near social service providers, open spaces and area businesses.

But Rob Parritt, the former director of the city-run Oxford Street Shelter, reminded the committee that breaking up the concentration of social services in Bayside is one of the goals with the shelter project. Parritt said he would have “concerns at a pretty substantial level” about building a shelter at 33 Portland St.

The Bayside neighborhood has long been the home of homeless shelters, a soup kitchen and service providers. And within the last few years, residents and city officials have worried about an increase in unwanted behavior, including open drug use and disorderly conduct, as well as the presence of druge dealers and others who prey on the people who use the services.

“I think staff have been pretty consistent from the beginning of this process almost two years ago that one of the goals is to break up the overwhelmingly congested area of social service agencies and providers that really traps people in a two-block radius,” said Parritt, who continues to work on the project as a consultant. “That’s not healthy for anybody.”

The committee voted 2-1 to eliminate the location, with Batson opposed. Batson apologized at the end of the meeting for “getting heated” during the debate.

But Ray thought nothing of it, saying “If you were heated, then I was heated plus.”

At the subcommittee’s meeting on March 19, staff will bring back additional information about each site, including feedback from social service providers, the city’s Health and Human Services Department and Homeless Voices for Justice, an advocacy program overseen by the nonprofit Preble Street. A public hearing could be held as soon as March 26, Ray said.

The County Way site seems to have the most potential, especially given that a majority of the committee voiced opposition to the Angelo’s Acre. County Way is located in the Libbytown neighborhood off Congress Street. It is near the downtown area and has access to frequent public transportation, factors that have been identified as important criteria.

But the site has challenges as well. It is currently owned by the state, although city officials have been discussing a possible land swap with the Maine Department of Transportation. The DOT is interested in acquiring some city-owned land at the International Marine Terminal.

Although the committee eliminated land at 83 Middle St. as a potential shelter site, Levine said it could still be considered as a potential location to build permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless, something known as Housing First.

Levine said councilors will still face a difficult decision, even after staff provides additional information about zoning, environmental issues (including wetlands) and existing uses around the three sites. “We can bring back more info,” Levine said. “I just don’t want you to assume that it will make this decision immediately obvious.”

The city wants to replace the Oxford Street Shelter, which has been in Bayside for more than 30 years. The shelter regularly exceeds its 154-person capacity, so the city sets up one or more overflow shelters, including 75 mats at the Preble Street Resource Center. The converted apartment building and auto garage, which the city leases, lacks sufficient space for beds – people sleep on thin mats lined up on the floor – and for meeting with clients.

Last summer, city officials recommended building a new shelter for about 200 homeless adults on land at the city-owned Barron Center. But officials dropped that plan after it was fiercely opposed by residents of Nason’s Corner.

Now the city is looking for locations to build a slightly smaller shelter – 150 beds – with an on-site soup kitchen, medical clinic and other areas for on-site counseling. The bed count was reduced after several nonprofits expressed interest in partnering with the city to open specialty facilities for women, seniors and those struggling with mental illness.

Staff identified about 650 city-owned parcels larger than 10,000 square feet for a new city-run shelter. That list dropped to about 30 sites after parks, cemeteries, wetland and protected lands, among others, were eliminated. Staff whittled that list down to 14 sites and the committee last month reduced that list to 11.

Randy Billings can be reached at 791-6346 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: randybillings

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: