INDIANAPOLIS — Kyler Murray may not show off his arm or his legs at the NFL scouting combine, but on Thursday he assuaged colossal concerns about his size.

Murray, the Heisman Trophy-winning dual-threat quarterback and speedy outfielder from the University of Oklahoma, checked in at just over 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds with a hand size, as measured from his pinkie to his thumb, of 9½ inches.

“I don’t know why people think Kyler is 5-8,” said running back Rodney Anderson, Murray’s college teammate and fellow NFL hopeful. “I don’t know where that came from. I’m 6 foot – I look small next to our offensive line. Anybody is going to look small next to our offensive line.

“He’s a solid 5-10, he’s heavy, he’s fast. He’s a heck of an athlete. His size was never an issue.”

Although he’s the shortest quarterback measured at the combine since 2003, those numbers were welcome news for Murray, the executives and coaches gathered in Indianapolis and fans wondering if his size would affect his draft stock.

“Quarterbacks come in all shapes and sizes,” New York Giants Coach Pat Shurmur said. “Russell Wilson won a Super Bowl. You’ve got to look at the total player, you’ve got to look at his productivity and you’ve got to look at whether he fits.”

Murray compares favorably to Wilson in 2012 and Baker Mayfield, last year’s top overall draft pick. Murray is a half-inch shorter but three pounds heavier than Wilson, and his hand is a quarter-inch larger than Mayfield’s.

Murray’s measurements might be his most significant results at the combine because he isn’t expected to throw or compete in any other quarterback drills this week.

After signing a contract with a $4.66 million signing bonus as the ninth overall pick in June by the Oakland Athletics, Murray led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in his only season as the starter, with the second-best passer efficiency rating in Bowl Subdivision history.

Murray announced a few weeks ago he was choosing football over baseball.

