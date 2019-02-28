Investigators with the York County Sheriff’s Office are working to narrow down a list of suspects in the shooting of a homeowner in his backyard a week ago, Sheriff William L. King Jr. said Thursday.

The victim, whose name was not released, was shot twice in an arm and once in a leg after going into his yard to check out what he described as a suspicious vehicle, King said.

“We’re working on it feverishly and conducting a lot of interviews,” said King. “Investigators are trying to narrow down a list of suspects.”

King said the investigation is complex.

He said the sheriff’s office is awaiting results of tests conducted on evidence delivered to the state crime lab, but declined to be more specific. King declined to describe the firearm, other than saying it was a handgun.

King said the victim was at home with his girlfriend when he saw a suspicious vehicle in the area.

“He went outside to investigate and heard somebody in the wooded area behind his house. He walked to the wood line with his flashlight and was confronted by an individual wearing a mask,” King said.

King said the masked person fired, and the gunshots were heard by the victim’s girlfriend, who went outside, found the victim and called for help.

The victim has since been released from Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The sheriff’s department asked for help from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

King said the investigation continues and advised that there is no danger to the public.

He said the gunman seemed to know the victim.

