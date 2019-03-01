Here is a comforting quote from President Lincoln’s first inaugural address: “While the people retain their virtue and their vigilance, no administration, by any extreme of wickedness or folly, can very seriously injure the government in the short space of four years.”
Bob Porteous
Portland
