The Junior League of Portland rallied around one of its own at the community leadership organization’s annual gala at Cellardoor Winery Feb. 8, honoring longtime member Quincy Hentzel with the league’s fifth annual Outstanding Community Leadership Award.

Hentzel is the first woman to lead the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce – and the only Junior League member to receive the award, joining Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts (2018), Tiffanie Panagakos of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine (2017), Kristen Miale of Good Shepherd Food Bank (2016) and Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck (2015).

“Quincy has made profound contributions to both the Junior League of Portland and the Greater Portland community in different ways,” said Junior League President Shikha Vasaiwala. “To receive this award, you have to embody one of our pillars – promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action and leadership. She embodies all three.”

“The Junior League is where I caught the volunteering bug,” Hentzel said. “The League has transformed my life and opened so many doors. The League is who taught me about volunteerism, how to be on a board and how to run a meeting.”

Hentzel volunteers on so many nonprofit boards that collectively her volunteerism represents 35 years of service. She is currently on the boards of Rippleffect, Community Financial Literacy and cPort Credit Union.

“Quincy is the perfect combination of somebody who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty and do the work in the community and who can run a board meeting, mentor younger members and motivate people,” said past president Ellen Berg. “She’s the definition of poise and class.”

The gala was the League’s biggest yet, raising nearly $26,000 through sponsorships, a silent auction, raffle tickets and event tickets to keep the organization volunteer-based and member-run. Entertainment included live music by the 14-piece New England Jazz Band and a bit of stand-up comedy by Junior League board member Hilary Manuel.

