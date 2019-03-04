FORT MYERS, Fla. — There aren’t many questions surrounding the defending World Series champions here in spring training. The roster is pretty much intact with the same lineup returning. The best outfield in baseball is back with the reigning MVP in right and a Gold Glove-winner in center.

The rotation might be the best in the American League, with two former Cy Young Award winners pitching behind the man many think is the best pitcher in the league when healthy.

When it comes to the Red Sox, we pretty much know what to expect. What we don’t know is who will be coming out of the bullpen in the ninth inning when the Sox are holding a slight lead.

Manager Alex Cora is not concerned. Even though Joe Kelly is wearing Dodger blue and Craig Kimbrel is unsigned, Cora believes he has enough arms to take care of the late innings.

“It’s just a matter of seeing what we’re going to do as an organization,” said Cora, “what plan we’re going to do and how comfortable (we’ll be) with either a closer or mixing it up or getting people out in certain situations.”

Bullpen usage is changing in baseball. Teams are using their best relievers in different parts of the game. Cora believes in Matt Barnes and plans on using him in high-leverage situations. Ryan Brasier also expects to be in the mix, but he suffered a setback when he was shut down with an infected toe. Cora stressed that it’s too early to worry about players workload – or effectiveness.

“We still have a lot of days to see how we feel about it,” Cora said. “I don’t think, with the guys we have, we need them to go out there and strike people out or get people out. They’ve just got to be ready for (Opening Day on) March 28.”

That’s why it’s too early to call any of this a competition. Tyler Thornburg was one of the National League’s best relievers three years ago but has battled injuries since arriving in Boston. He took the mound Sunday and gave up a leadoff double followed by an RBI single two batters later. He felt good about his outing, even if the results weren’t there.

“A lot better,” Thornburg said. “Just felt a little bit more natural, a little bit more game-like. Felt like it was coming out a little bit better. I was telling (Red Sox pitching coach) Dana (LeVangie), I feel good right now.”

Ups and downs are part of the endless repetition of spring training. Veterans know they can’t get caught up in the results of a Grapefruit League game. They have to trust in the process and in the work they are putting in.

“It’s too soon for them to be great or bad,” Cora said. “They’re just trying to slow everything down and go through their progression. It’s going to get to a point where yeah, they have to compete.”

That’ll happen as we turn the calendar to spring. For now, New Englanders are still shoveling their driveways. And Red Sox relievers are trying to build up their arms – and the trust Cora has in them for the coming season.

Tom Caron is a studio host for Red Sox broadcasts on NESN. His column appears in the Portland Press Herald on Tuesdays.

