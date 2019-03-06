The Sanford fire marshal is investigating the cause of an early morning fire inside of a check cashing business.

Crews from five communities fought the fire inside RepubliCash, which shares a building with a Thai restaurant.

A person passing RepubliCash on Main Street around 3:30 a.m. called the fire department to report they smelled smoke and thought they could see a haze of smoke through the big front windows of the business, said Capt. Brian Watkins. Smoke was coming from the eaves of the building when firefighters arrived on scene.

Watkins said there was light smoke inside the building when they fire entered, but conditions quickly worsened. The fire had started to spread into a shared attic space when firefighters got it under control, he said.

Firefighters forced their way into the building, where they found fire in the rear interior of the RepubliCash side of the building.

Watkins said 12 firefighters were on duty when the fire was reported and he called for additional help because of the size of the commercial building and the possibility the fire had extended into the attic.

There was no one inside the building when the smoke was reported and no one was injured putting out the fire.

Main Street was closed in the area for several hours because firefighters were using a hydrant across the street.

Share

< Previous

filed under: