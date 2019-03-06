I’d like to comment on the Feb. 18 article about Gov. Mills “looking ahead” from the “turbulence” of the previous administration (Page B1). But first:

As a crew member at The Center for Maine Crafts in West Gardiner, we attended Creative Portland’s “Hear Here” program Feb. 17 at the Merrill Auditorium. It’s only a few blocks from Trader Joe’s, so we were doubly excited to saddle up and ride down. I was particularly impressed by the Batimbo United Burundi drummers’ visual, as well as thundering audio performance.

We were surprised (but then again we weren’t) when Mayor Ethan Strimling introduced Rep. Chellie Pingree and Gov. Mills. Casually dressed, the governor mentioned that she’d just come off the ice from a day of fishing to make the trip down to Portland to support the creative arts. Frankly, I’d bag ice fishing to light a votive candle. But you get the idea – she genuinely cares. I’ll bet she loves Trader Joe’s, too.

All three leaders, in their own words, stressed diversity and acceptance as fundamental, celebratory virtues that have historically defined our country and certainly the city of Portland – as evidenced by this ebullient program. It was not lost on me that today, tumultuous “turbulence” and the weeping and wailing over that dopey “wall” seek to divide us, and have succeeded in doing so. But our state survived – so will our country.

Conversely (and euphorically!) Maine’s thriving creative community and promising leadership were both on full display – and vividly united – in music, song, dance and word at the Merrill Auditorium.

Our new administration has been called “a breath of fresh air.” So open a window. Take a deep breath. Refreshing, ain’t it?

Buddy Doyle

Gardiner

