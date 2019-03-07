AUGUSTA – An amendment to the Maine constitution that would prohibit discrimination based on sex drew a flood of testimony at a State House public hearing Thursday, as women launched a campaign to make Maine the 38th state to make it explicitly clear that gender-based discrimination is illegal.

“Women are equal citizens deserving equality under the law,” said Rep. Lois Reckitt, D-South Portland, the bill’s primary sponsor. “This amendment will allow us to strengthen laws related to gender and will ensure progress made is not reversed. We all believe that Maine is ‘The Way Life Should Be,’ and ensuring equality for all makes that motto much more real.”

Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, the Senate sponsor of the bill, said work on equal rights were not complete in Maine or in the U.S. While the federal Equal Rights Act was ratified by Maine in 1974, the federal amendment never gained ratification by enough states before the amendment expired. The amendment is again poised to be passed by enough states to become a reality, advocates said Thursday.

“An equal rights clause in our constitution will make it clear that discrimination in employment, insurance, education and other areas important to women’s freedom and to our full participation in society shall not be tolerated,” Vitelli said.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, also a Democrat, offered her support for the bill. Mills said even without ratification of the federal amendment, Maine needed to amend its constitution to ensure discrimination was clearly against the law in Maine She said the amendment would assert that as matter of state constitutional law, “the principle of equal protection is worthy of preserving.”

“While our state and our nation, unquestionably have made great progress in effectuating equal rights for women and men, those changes have been piecemeal, intermittent and impermanent,” Mills said. “Those laws which cover discrimination only in specific areas such as housing, education, credit, employment – they are ephemeral subject to repeal or change at the whim of any particular Legislature or initiative.”

