SKOWHEGAN — The School Administrative District 54 Board of Directors voted 14-9 Thursday night to “respectfully retire” the nickname “Indians” for all schools in the district.

The board first met to consult with its attorney in an executive session. Attorney Micheal Boucher from Drummond Woodsum had attended a previous meeting.

Debate has raged since 2015, when the board voted 11-9 to keep the name, saying that the word mascot was a misnomer, as the district had dropped the feathers, warpaint and characters years before.

“I say that calling yourselves Indians means you have a mascot,” said Maulian Dana, the ambassador of the Penobscot Nation who has spearheaded efforts to get SAD 54 to drop the name. Dana, spokesperson for the tribe from Chief Kirk Francis, has said the use of the “Indians” mascot is racist and demeaning to real Native Americans.

Skowhegan was the last high school in Maine to retain Native American imagery, nicknames or mascots.

Supporters of keeping the “Indians” name formed Facebook group called Skowhegan Indian Pride.

Led by school board member Jennifer Poirier, members say that using the name shows respect, honoring the people who lived for generations along the banks of the Kennebec River in Skowhegan. It is not mocking or disrespectful, they say. Supporters insist that they can “celebrate what our Skowhegan Indian name stands for. Honor, courage, integrity, bravery and nothing but good intentions.”

Kathy LeBrun, a resident who said her mother is full-blooded Passamaquoddy, said at a recent meeting that she thought the issue already had been settled. She said she and her family are not offended by use of the word “Indians.”

“The Penobscot ambassador does not speak for us,” she said, referring to Dana. “Remember my ancestors. Don’t wipe them out again.”

Acknowledging that the mascot issue is a national discussion, a group including Native Americans who say they support the use of tribal imagery and nicknames in sports told supporters of the Skowhegan “Indians” name in February they are honored by it and that to discontinue use of the name is a disservice to Native American heritage.

The staff attorney for American Civil Liberties Union of Maine sent a letter in December to the school board chairwoman and superintendent urging them to “do the right thing” and drop the “Indians” nickname.

John Dieffenbacher-Krall, chairman of the Episcopal Committee on Indian Relations, recently wrote a letter to the SAD 54 board of directors also urging it to drop the name..

Maine Gov. Janet Mills also has weighed in, encouraging the SAD 54 board to discontinue use of the nickname.

In her campaign platform, Mills said she will work with Maine’s Native American tribes to create jobs, bring broadband to the reservations, and work on expanding ecotourism and new industries.

“I will work to remove once and for all, offensive names for teams, schools and mascots that have no place in our modern-day society,” Mills wrote.

In 2005, the American Psychiatric Association publicly called for “the immediate retirement of all American Indian mascots” because they teach “misleading, and too often, insulting images of American Indians.”

In April 2015, a month before the SAD 54 board voted 11-9 to keep the nickname, 10 representatives of the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Maliseet and Micmac Indian tribes — the Wabanaki federation — the federally recognized name for Maine’s four tribes meaning People of the Dawnland, addressed a school board subcommittee. One by one, each of the tribal representatives spoke about SAD 54’s education policy program committee, saying that being an “Indian” does not mean being a sports mascot.

Most recently, Maine’s Department of Education on March 1 urged schools “to refrain from using mascots and logos that depict Native American tribes, individuals, customs, or traditions,” a move that comes a week before the Skowhegan area school board is scheduled to deliberate further over their schools’ “Indians” nickname.

Also recently, Rep. Benjamin T. Collings, D-Portland, has sponsored a bill that would ban use of such nicknames or mascots. The bill, LD 944, has been referred to the Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs. There are several co-sponsors of the bill, titled An Act To Ban Native American Mascots in All Public Schools.

The bill would prohibit a public school in Maine from having or adopting a name, symbol or image that depicts or refers to a Native American tribe, individual, custom or tradition and that is used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead or team name of the school.

