NEW HIRES

Infinity Federal Credit Union in Westbrook hired Steve Richardson as a senior mortgage loan originator for the Greater Bangor area.

Richardson has over 20 years of financial industry experience. Most recently, he was a branch manager with HarborOne Mortgage in Machias.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center hired Mostafa Mazen, MD to Northern Light Eye Care.

Dr. Mazen recently completed a Clinical Cornea Fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital and New York Eye and Ear Infirmary. He specializes in cataract surgery, glaucoma care and surgery, dry eyes and corneal diseases.

PROMOTIONS

Baker Newman Noyes promoted Ilona Davis to principal in its risk and business advisory practice.

Davis has more than 12 years of experience. She previously worked in business risk and controls and management consulting in Boston.

Sea Bags recently promoted two members of its crew, Sean Powers and Dana DeOliveira.

Powers was named manager of retail operations. He joined Sea Bags in 2014. For the past several years, he has managed Sea Bags’ sail trade program, where individuals can trade in their used sail for a product.

DeOliveira was named supervisor of customer service. She has been with Sea Bags for a little less than a year. In her new role, she will take on more managerial activities and continue to improve on customer service processes.

The MEMIC Group announced the promotions of Ben Delcourt to underwriting manager and Shae-Li Fendler to underwriting analyst manager.

Delcourt, of North Windham, joined MEMIC in 2012 and previously served as an underwriting supervisor.

Fendler, of Portland, joined MEMIC in 2013 as an account analyst. She was previously an underwriting analyst supervisor.

