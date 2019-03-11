WELLS

‘Mild, Mild West’ at Wells Oqunquit Center

The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater “Mild, Mild West,” presented by Applause for a Cause Troupe, is accepting reservations for its Sunday presentation at Wells Ogunquit Center at Moody Senior Center at 300 Post Road.

Participants will be served a baked chicken dinner. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and tickets are $20 per person.

To reserve a seat or more details, call Kendra Fowler at 646-7775.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Westrich presents top 10 Maine hikes

Greg Westrich, author of five Maine hiking guides, will present a slideshow and talk on his “Top Ten Maine Hikes” at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center at 3209 Carrabassett Drive No. 3.

Westrich will share about some of his favorites and little-known gems. Copies of his guides will be available for purchase.

FARMINGTON

Daymark kicks off concert series

The Farmington Historical Society’s North Church Concert Series opens its 2019 season with the international trio Daymark performing a concert of traditional Irish music at 7 p.m. Thursday at 118 High Street.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a “Pie Social” and a jam session with Daymark musicians Will Woodson (flute, uilleann pipes), Dan Foster (fiddle) and Eric McDonald (guitar, vocals). The group presents a classic blend of wind and string as driving flute meets virtuosic fiddle, underpinned by well-considered and expertly delivered guitar.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Reservations are recommended by calling 778-2006.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Hands-on ‘make and take’ project class

Rockler Woodworking and Hardware will offer hands-on “Make & Take” project classes through the month of April at 200 Gorham Road.

Geared to beginners or those with limited woodworking experience, the classes offer a different project to create each week, including sessions to create a wooden tote, a 4-in-1 screwdriver, a custom sign and a custom turned bowl. Class size is limited so that attendees have access to as much guidance and instruction as needed. Cost ranges from $15 to $35 with all materials included. Instruction will be provided by Rockler’s expert woodworkers and teachers so no experience or tools are needed.

Participants can sign up for any or all of the classes and they’ll leave with a handcrafted project after each class. Plans, overview videos and materials will also be available online for those who want to make the projects on their own.

Each class is 2 to 3 hours and will focus on a single project.

Please inquire about retrictions for youths under age 18.

To register, call 761-4402.

KENNEBUNK

High school art display at Brick Store Museum

The Brick Store Museum will showcase the annual student art show “Untitled: The Kennebunk High School Art Show” through the month of March, featuring artwork from KHS visual arts students in grades 9 through 12.

The show provides a scope of visual artworks across a broad range of media and subject matter, highlighting some of the most dynamic examples of visual art currently happening in our community at the high school level. During the show’s run, all RSU21 students will be admitted to the museum for free.

The museum is located at 117 Main St.

Christ Church hosts St. Patrick’s Day celebration

Christ Church will present its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, featuring a concert at 4 p.m. Saturday followed by a buffet meal to be served from 5:30-7 p.m. at 6 Dane St. A new element this year will be an art exhibit featuring Ireland-inspired works created by local artists.

Congregation moderator Dan Moisan will prepare a buffet supper of build-your-own corned beef sandwiches, freshly cooked and hand-carved corned beef, a selection of condiments, sauerkraut, coleslaw, baked beans and homemade potato salad, as well as beverages and themed desserts. Reservations are recommended by calling 985-4494.

Christ Church music director “Maestro” Warren King and local musicians and singers will perform a varied program of nostalgic Irish music.

Suggested donation for both events is $15 for students and seniors and $20 for adults. To attend the concert only is $10 to $15 and supper only is $8 to $10. Children attend free. Admission is open to all, regardless of ability to give.

Proceeds will benefit the missions of Christ Church. Cash or checks only will be received.

SCARBOROUGH

Library transforms into textile center

A “Celebrating Fiber Arts” textile day will be offered from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Scarborough Public Library, at 48 Gorham Road.

The facility will be transformed into a fiber and textile center as artisans from around Maine gather to demonstrate an array of fiber arts techniques.

The space will feature baskets of raw wool and yarn, spinning wheels, looms, crochet and rug hooks, knitting, embroidery, felting needles, quilting textiles, bobbin lace and tatting.

Ongoing demonstrations and hands-on activities will be offered throughout the day, including crafts for children.

Many of the original works on display and sample project kits will be available for purchase. This event is free to attend and is appropriate for all ages.

For more details, go to www.scarboroughlibrary.org.

PITTSFIELD

‘Fly Rod’ Crosby honored at library

Celebrate Women’s History Month with “Fly Rod” Crosby at the Pittsfield Public Library at 110 Library St.

Author Pam Mathews will be at the Pittsfield Public Library at 11 a.m. Wednesday to talk about her book, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby: Champion of Maine.”

Mathews will discuss the breaking of barriers as a woman in a “man’s world” as well as Cornelia’s work in both journalism and the Maine Central Railroad. Books will be available for sale after the event.

For more information, contact the library at 487-5880.

READFIELD

Presentation of vintage photos from EIPC

Penobscot Marine Museum photo archivist Kevin Johnson will be a guest speaker at Readfield Historical Society’s annual meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Asa Gile Hall, 8 Old Kents Hill Road.

Johnson will give a slideshow presentation, featuring selections of vintage photos from Eastern Illustrating & Publishing Company, to tell the story of the EIPC and with historical views of Readfield and the neighboring towns of Winthrop, Wayne, Fayette, Mt. Vernon, Vienna, Belgrade and Manchester.

Refreshments will be served. There is no fee, but donations are welcome. For more details, email [email protected] or call 377-2299.

HIRAM

Celtic-bagpiper performs at library

Porter’s Celtic-bagpiper Michael Greenham will perform at 1 p.m. Sunday at Soldiers Memorial Library’s Arts Center at 8 Hancock Ave.

The performance is free and open to the public.

For more details, go to www.soldiers.lib.me.us.

WISCASSET

Music department fundraiser on tap

Wiscasset Music Department will host a fundraiser concert at 5 p.m. Sunday featuring the music of the Opus One Big Band and appearances by the Wiscasset Middle High School Band and student soloists.

The Opus One Big Band is comprised of professional Maine musicians, who support Maine music programs by performing benefit concerts throughout the state. The concert will include student soloists from the Wiscasset Music Department and appearances by members of the Wiscasset Middle High School Band.

Tickets will be available at the door at $5 for students and seniors, $10 for adults and $20 for families. There will be baked goods for sale, a 50/50 raffle, music department T-shirts, and a dance floor.

