Registration for the 22nd running of the Beach to Beacon 10K road race opens Wednesday for Cape Elizabeth residents and Thursday for the general public.

Bibs for 600 town residents will become available at 7 a.m. Wednesday at beach2beacon.org under a queue entry system that holds a virtual place in line while the user fills out a registration form. At the same time Thursday, 4,000 bibs will be up for grabs among the general public. The entry fee is $55.

A lottery for the remaining 1,950 bibs will run from Thursday to March 24, with winners announced March 26. The race is set for Aug. 3 in Cape Elizabeth.

ECHL: The Maine Mariners received goalie Chris Nell back from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack but lost goalie Connor LaCouvee, who was recalled by the Laval Rocket of the AHL.

Also, forward Greg Chase was loaned to Hartford with forward Drew Melanson returned to Maine.

2022 WORLD CUP: A FIFA feasibility study concluded that the event can expand to 48 teams by using at least one of Qatar’s neighbors as an additional host, and said there’s a low legal risk to changing the format and an additional $400 million in revenue could be made.

The study identified stadiums in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that could be used but said Qatar would have to approve its partner.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Zinedine Zidane reportedly will return to coach Real Madrid, the club he led to three straight Champions League titles.

DAUGHTER DIES: Freeda George Foreman, the daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman and briefly a boxer herself, died at a suburban Houston home. She was 42.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said emergency crews found her Friday. The sheriff’s office said its investigators also responded and preliminary indications were her death was a suicide, but the medical examiner’s office will make the final determination.

MCGREGOR ARRESTED: Conor McGregor, a mixed martial artist and boxer, was arrested in Miami for stealing the cellphone of someone who was trying to take his photo, authorities said.

McGregor, 30, was leaving the Fontainebleau Miami Beach shortly after 5 a.m. Monday when a 22-year-old man attempted to take a picture of McGregor, the police report said. Police said McGregor slapped the phone out of the man’s hand and then stomped on it several times. McGregor then grabbed the phone and left, the report said.

