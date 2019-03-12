Tracye Davis has been appointed to oversee the state’s health care system for veterans.

“It is a true honor to return as the new director for the VA Maine Healthcare System, an organization with a long-standing history of providing high quality services to the veterans of Maine,” Davis said in a prepared statement.

Davis has filled numerous positions in the Veterans Health Administration during the past 15 years, starting as a health administration fellow at VA

Pittsburgh HCS. Most recently, she served as deputy director of VA Portland HCS.

Davis is a graduate of the Veterans Health Administration’s Health Care Leadership Development Program and the Office of Personnel Management’s Senior Executive Assessment Program. She received a master of health administration from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, and a bachelor of science in biology from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

The system provides care to about 43,000 enrolled Maine veterans, and has an operating budget of more than $370 million. She will officially start the job April 14.

VA Maine HCS is composed of one main campus in Augusta and seven other full-time Community Based Outpatient Clinics, in Bangor, Calais, Lewiston, Lincoln, Portland, Rumford and Saco.

