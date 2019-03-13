I work in health care, and the safety of our staff and patients depends on workers’ ability to access the care we need. I am fortunate that my employer allows paid sick days. If this weren’t the case, my co-workers and I would be put in the unfair and unethical situation of possibly infecting our patients.

However, not all Maine health care workers are afforded this basic right to paid sick days. Not only is this unjust treatment of workers, but it is also a danger to public health. That is why I support L.D. 369, “An Act To Support Healthy Workplaces and Healthy Families by Providing Earned Paid Sick Leave to Certain Employees.”

Likewise, the only way for many patients to get the care they need is to take unpaid time off from work. Because of the way our system is currently set up, people are penalized for going to the doctor when they need care. This should not be the case, and instituting earned paid sick leave would be a large step in removing barriers to access.

I urge the Maine people, legislators and constituents alike, to protect working people and their families, health care workers and the health of the public by supporting L.D. 369.

Scout Gregerson

Portland

