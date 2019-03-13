I am writing to ask if anyone can explain why Central Maine Power bills, Portland Water District bills and the cost of most food items and vitamins have recently increased after Social Security benefits increased a paltry amount.
These increases have more than wiped out the additional Social Security benefit.
Connie Smith
Westbrook
