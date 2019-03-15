AUGUSTA – Opponents of Central Maine Power’s proposal to build a high-voltage transmission line through Maine are urging lawmakers to order state environmental regulators to consider the project’s impacts on greenhouse gas emissions when reviewing the application.

Dozens of people have gathered at the State House to testify on both sides of a bill that would direct the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to study the “total net effect” of CMP’s proposal to build the 145-mile transmission line through western Maine. Project opponents are skeptical of the clean-energy claims of the project, suggesting HydroQuebec has no plans to increase generation in order to supply hydro power to Massachusetts.

“There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical about whether the project would, in fact, reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said bill sponsor Sen. Brownie Carson, D-Harpswell. “One might think that we would know the answer to this by now but, unfortunately, we do not. We don’t because a credible, independent assessment of this issue has not been done.”

But project backers said the proposed study is unnecessary – given evidence on greenhouse gas emissions already presented to state regulators – and would merely delay a project creating thousands of jobs.

“The project will provide for more stable and cleaner electricity to meet the demands of New England and Maine,” said Paul Frederic, a member of the Starks board of selectmen and a former director of the Land Use Regulation Commission. “Thousands of good-paying jobs will appear. The growth to the tax base for many towns with limited property value will be significant.”

Opponents of the CMP project – which is currently pending before the DEP and the Maine Public Utilities Commission – also held a rally at the State House.

This story will be updated.

