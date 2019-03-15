As I scanned the Press Herald’s business section March 6 (Page C1), I was puzzled by the headlines of three articles on the page before me.

One was “Deficit grew 77% in first 4 months of fiscal 2019.” Another was “U.S. lags 60 nations in how it treats working women,” and the third was “Bill protects staff when companies go bankrupt.”

I’ve heard President Trump touting his business acumen, yet these kinds of headlines abound.

So, I have to wonder, is this the fake news Mr. Trump and Fox viewers bay about?

I’ve read and counted on the Press Herald (and Evening Express) all my life for news and information. So, I guess my vote would be to rely on the Press Herald and fie on Mr. Trump and his enablers.

Christopher Bove

Westbrook

