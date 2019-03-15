Thanks so much for the excellent March 3 editorial highlighting Pat Gallant-Charette’s truly remarkable achievements as a long-distance swimmer (“Our View: Maine swimmer sets an example, one stroke at a time”).

I continue to be so impressed with her talent, dedication and commitment, and it was such a treat to see her recognized accordingly by your Editorial Board.

She is a Maine rock star in my book!

Marjorie Stone

Yarmouth

