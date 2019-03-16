Portland Police are investigating a shooting death on Milton Street at 1:45 a.m.
Police said in a Twitter post there is no danger to the public.
There have been no arrests.
Police said the shooting is not connected to shots fired in the Sherman Street area early Saturday. Police reported that there was a disturbance near 10 Sherman St. at 3:27 a.m. Several shots were fired. No one was injured and there were no arrests.
Further information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:
