A second man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of a Westbrook native during a robbery at an Arkansas gas station.

The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday they have arrested 18-year-old Keith Harris Jr. and charged him with capital murder and aggravated robbery. Police say Harris was a passenger in the vehicle used to transport two other suspects to the Valero Big Red gas station and that Harris new a robbery would occur.

Shawn Mckeough Jr., was a customer in the store during the robbery. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Mckeough was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video footage from inside the store during the robbery shows two individuals entering with handguns drawn. One is wearing dark Adidas pants and a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with the drawstrings pulled tight around his face.

Det. w/ NLRPD have arrested 18 yr old Keith Harris Jr for his role in the shooting death of Shawn Mckeough. Harris IS NOT the 2nd suspect (wearing the panda hat) that entered the Valero station. If anyone has any info as to the whereabouts / ID of 2nd suspect please contact NLRPD pic.twitter.com/kGDOyByWAO — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) March 19, 2019

On Monday, North Little Rock Police detectives and the U.S. Marshal Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force arrested one of the suspects, Drequan Lamont Robinson, 18, at a Motel 6 in Little Rock. Police had issued warrants for capital murder and aggravated robbery for Robinson and a second suspect, who had not been identified. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Police said Tuesday that Harris is not the second suspect seen on the surveillance video.

Robinson and Harris will be held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and will appear in court on North Little Rock District Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Mckeough, 23, was a 2014 Westbrook High School graduate who was serving in the Air Force and stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base.

Mckeough enlisted in the Air Force after high school and already had deployed to Germany, Kuwait and South Korea. He had been in Arkansas since December and was serving as an aerial delivery operations specialist for the 19th Airlift Wing. Family and friends this week remembered Mckeough as a friend who always stood up for others. He loved camping every summer with his family and enjoyed the travel that came with military life.

He grew up mostly in Westbrook with his mother and step-father, Tom Hebert, and younger brother, Kyle Hebert. His father, Shawn Mckeough Sr., lives in Florida. He is also survived by his girlfriend Sarah Terrano, with whom he had just adopted two puppies. They were supposed to close on a house this month.

Mckeough’s body is expected to be transported to Maine by military escort Tuesday or Wednesday, ahead of a funeral service, possibly as early as this weekend.

