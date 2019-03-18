Police in North Little Rock, Arkansas, have identified a suspect in last week’s shooting death of a Westbrook native who was stationed at a nearby Air Force base.

Police said Monday afternoon that they are searching for Drequan Lamont Robinson, 18, in connection with the death of Shawn Mckeough Jr. A second suspect has not yet been identified.

According to police accounts, Mckeough was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Valero Big Red convenience store in North Little Rock, not far from Little Rock Air Force Base, where he served as a senior airman. Police believe he was trying to stop the robbery.

Mckeough was 23.

Police have issued arrest warrants for Robinson on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Mckeough was a 2014 graduate of Westbrook High School and had been serving in the U.S. Air Force for the last four years with deployments to Germany, Kuwait and South Korea.

In Arkansas, he served as an aerial delivery operations specialist.

“We are heartbroken to have lost a valued member of our Team Little Rock family.” said Col. Gerald Donohue, 19 Airlift Wing commander. “Shawn’s death will be felt by each of us, and we are committed to supporting his loved ones and fellow Airmen during this very difficult time.”

