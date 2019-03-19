Waterville’s Castonguay Square redesign concept to include walkways, gardens, plaza, green space

The redesign concept was the result of several months of planning and a series of workshops.

Castonguay Square is next to City Hall in the heart of downtown and is used as a park, concert space and venue for small gatherings. The park, which is mostly green space, has not been revamped since 1986.

The redesign process was funded by a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts’ Our Town program, with support from the city, Waterville Creates! and Colby College, which hosted the workshops.

Shannon Haines, president and chief executive officer of Waterville Creates!, said more than 150 people contributed ideas to the redesign concept through an inclusive community process.

The project was launched in the fall last year with meetings that included downtown business and property owners, representatives from arts and cultural organizations and city and economic development officials. Three public design meetings were held in October and November, as well as in January this year.

Haines said the concept will require additional design work to develop final plans for construction.

The park was named for Master Sgt. Arthur Castonguay, of Waterville, who was wounded in action in the Château Thierry battle in Civray, France, in World War I. Two days later, on June 18, 1918, Castonguay died, the first person from Waterville to die in the war.

Through a $7.37 million BUILD grant awarded to the city, funds are available for the next phase of design and for construction of Castonguay Square. The timing of next steps depends on a variety of factors, including other projects planned for the downtown, she said.

She said that although money is available in the BUILD grant, officials are not sure whether more funding will be required for the project.

The $7.37 million BUILD grant is to be used toward a $9.2 million project consisting of infrastructure improvements in downtown Waterville.

Mitchell & Associates designed the RiverWalk at Head of Falls, which plays into the redesign of the square as workshop participants said it is important to have connectivity between the two.

Waterville Creates! and Colby are working to raise $18 million to $20 million to redevelop The Center into the art and film center and as Colby is investing millions into downtown revitalization projects.

City Manager Michael Roy cautioned that people need to be patient about the actual construction of the redesign of Castonguay Square, as what happens there may have to wait until The Center building is transformed into the art and film center. But he urged those who attended Tuesday’s meeting to maintain the vision for the square into the future. He gave a “huge thank-you” to Haines and Waterville Creates!, as well as to the architectural firms involved.

Waterville businessman Bill Mitchell, who has been involved in downtown revitalization plans since the beginning, when Colby President David Greene started leading meetings about four years ago, said Kittredge and his team had done an outstanding job in helping to create a vision for the square.

“I have to tell you, I think you guys have nailed it on this,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, who owns several businesses, including on Common Street, said he has worked downtown all his life and appreciates the leadership Colby has shown in the project, and for the support from the Harold Alfond Foundation and the Alfond family.

“I think we owe both Colby and the Alfond family a round of applause for what they are doing for the city of Waterville,” Mitchell said.

With Kittredge Tuesday were Rayna Erlich, a senior associate and urban designer for Beyer Blinder Belle, and Julia Frederick, a landscape architect for Mitchell & Associates. Bob Metcalf, a principal at Mitchell & Associates, who has worked on the project from its inception, was not able to attend Tuesday.

