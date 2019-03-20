A teenager is calling the White House home again: Barron William Trump turns 13AP Photo WX103
Associated Press
WASHINGTON — A teenager is calling the White House home again.
President Trump’s youngest child, Barron, turned 13 on Wednesday, the first day of spring break at the Maryland private school where he’s a seventh-grader.
Barron and his mother, Melania Trump, are keeping to tradition and spending the break at their Palm Beach, Florida, home.
The Republican president was in Washington with plans for a trip to Ohio later Wednesday.
There’s no word on plans for a birthday celebration for Barron, whose full name is Barron William Trump. But the first lady tweeted a photo of a gold-tone Mylar balloon in the shape of “13” and a caption that said “Happy Birthday BWT” followed by three hearts.
President Barack Obama’s daughters, Malia and Sasha, also turned 13 in the White House.
