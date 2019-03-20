ALTON, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire have filed an additional charge of second-degree murder against an 11-year-old accused of shooting dead a man and his wife.

Officials say James Eckert, 48, and his wife, Lizette Eckert, 50, were found Friday morning inside a home in Alton with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead late Friday after he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies revealed they died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities arrested and charged an 11-year-boy with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the case. He was charged Tuesday with the second count of second-degree murder.

Authorities have not said if the boy has any connection to the Eckerts. The investigation is ongoing.

