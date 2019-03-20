Saco police say the driver of a vehicle was seriously injured in a collision with a pickup truck on Industrial Park Road on Wednesday night.

Saco Deputy Police Chief Jack Clements said in a news release that the crash occurred around 5:27 p.m., prompting a slew of 911 calls from other motorists.

An ambulance from the Saco Fire Department transported the driver of the car to Maine Medical Center’s Trauma Unit with serious injuries. His condition was not released.

Police are investigating the crash and the drivers’ names were not released.

