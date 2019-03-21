The body of Shawn Mckeough Jr., an airman killed while thwarting an armed robbery in Arkansas, was escorted home to Maine on Thursday.

The Westbrook native was a senior airman with the U.S. Air Force who was stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base.

Four teenagers have been charged in the March 15 killing of Mckeough, who was 23 and a graduate of Westbrook High School.

His body was taken to Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home in Portland on Thursday evening.

