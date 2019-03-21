MURFREESBORO, Ten. — Lilly Volk, a Scarborough High grad, pitched a six-hitter with one walk and two strikeouts as the University of Maine topped Middle Tennessee State 2-1 in softball on Thursday.

The Blue Raiders (15-15) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Lani Rodriguez.

The Black Bears (4-12) went ahead with two runs in the third. Keely Clark scored from third on a sacrifice bunt by Shanna Scribner to tie the game.

Later in the inning, Kelby Drews scored on a groundout by Laurine German.

Kailey Armstrong struck out four and gave up three hits over seven innings for the Blue Raiders.

GENESEO 9, BOWDOIN 4: Danni Napoli hit a two-run homer, Taylor Fedor hit a solo home run, Alyssa Persich added an RBI single and the Knights (8-2) took advantage of an error, a wild pitch and a fielder’s choice to score eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings, erasing a 4-1 deficit to cruise past the Polar Bears (10-4) at Clermont, Florida.

Allison Rutz led Bowdoin with an RBI double.

Ruby Siltanen and Karlye Pallotta each had an RBI single.

Earlier in the day, Bowdoin beat Calvin College, 7-4.

BASEBALL

POMONA-PITZER 10, BOWDOIN 8: Nolan McCafferty had two hits and three RBI, Adrian Banales hit a three-run double and Andrew Phillips added an RBI single as the Sagehens (13-3) used a five-run fifth inning to pull away from the Polar Bears (0-10-1) at Claremont, California.

Austin Zakow hit a two-run home run, and James McCarthy added an RBI single as Bowdoin opened with a 4-0 lead in the second inning. In the eighth inning, Nick Merrill hit a two-run single and Bowdoin took advantage of an error to score three runs and pull within one, 8-7.

Jeremy Jess had an RBI double and Kevin Lo added an RBI single as Pomona-Pitzer scored two more runs in the eighth. Gabe Garcia gave up one hit in one inning for the save.

SOUTHERN MAINE 11, SPRINGFIELD 5: Jake Dexter connected for a two-run homer, Andrew Hiller had a two-run double and Devin Warren added a solo home run as the Huskies (7-2) jumped to an 8-2 lead and cruised to a win over the Pride (3-5) at Auburndale, Florida.

Arlo Pike and Dylan Hapworth each added RBI singles.

Mark Joao led Springfield with an RBI double and a solo home run.

