Reviewing penalty calls, including pass interference, will be among the proposals NFL owners will hear to expand replay when they meet next week in Phoenix.

Greater use of replay has become a scorching topic since the NFC championship game, when a non-call on a blatant pass interference and helmet-to-helmet hit by Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman likely cost the Saints a Super Bowl trip. That type of non-call would not be subject to review under the league’s competition committee’s proposal, however.

The committee will present one proposal to make reviewable pass interference that has been called. The proposal also includes automatic review of all scoring plays and turnovers negated by penalty.

In a second recommendation, pass interference and fouls for roughing the passer and unnecessary contact against a defenseless player would be reviewable as long as they are flagged. Both would be one-year trials.

But members of the powerful competition committee that reviews the rulebook each year don’t sense strong support for a major expansion of replay.

“They are always sharply divided; people have very strong views on replay,” Rich McKay, president of the Atlanta Falcons and co-chairman of the competition committee, said Friday.

For any rule change, three-quarters of NFL teams must vote yes.

Several teams also made replay proposals.

Among other proposals before the owners is one by Kansas City that would amend overtime so that both teams get a possession even if the first series ends in a touchdown. Currently, a TD on the opening possession ends the game.

RAIDERS: Oakland signed free agent quarterback Mike Glennon, providing a second backup to Derek Carr along with Nathan Peterman.

OBITUARY: Mike Cofer, a Pro Bowl linebacker who played a decade with the Detroit Lions and is second on the team’s career list in sacks, died Thursday at 58.

Cofer played 123 games with the Lions from 1983-92. He’s the only linebacker in team history to reach eight sacks in a season. He did it four times.

