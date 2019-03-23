Through her spokeswoman, Sen. Susan Collins has gone on record to disagree with the sentiments expressed in Republican Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro’s recent anti-immigrant tweets.
What I don’t understand is why she refuses to say whether or not she will endorse Donald Trump in 2020.
Trump is busy attacking the democratic institutions that define our country and has denigrated a dead American hero who Sen. Collins worked closely with for years. Still, she can’t make this call?
Does it matter which way the wind is blowing in 2020 to decide?
Terry Dubois
Milford
