JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tremont Waters drove by three defenders and scooped in a banking layup with 1.6 seconds remaining Saturday to give third-seeded LSU a 69-67 victory over sixth-seeded Maryland in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Eric Ayala of Maryland (23-11) got off a final shot from midcourt but it didn’t reach the rim.

LSU players mobbed Waters under the basket. They could have done the same to Skylar Mays, who scored 16 points and hit a huge 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining that put the Tigers (28-6) up 67-64.

Jalen Smith answered on the other end. Waters then drove into the lane and somehow got off the winner.

MICHIGAN 64, FLORIDA 49: Michigan is headed to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season.

The second-seeded Wolverines held 10th-seeded Florida to 21 points in the second half, winning at Des Moines, Iowa, to advance to the regional semifinals.

FLORIDA STATE 90, MURRAY STATE 62: Mfiondu Kabengele scored 22 points, Terance Mann added 18 and the Seminoles advanced to the Sweet 16 by winning at Hartford, Connecticut.

Ja Morant, in what was almost certainly his final college game, scored 28 points, 18 of them in the first half. The rest of the Racers combined for 34 points.

FLORIDA STATE: Phil Cofer was on the floor with his teammates for the playing of the national anthem before the game against Murray State. Cofer found out after Thursday’s game that his father – former NFL linebacker Mike Cofer – had died at age 58.

A COUPLE OF guys who played basketball together in grade school were opponents in the Michigan-Florida game.

Gators freshman guard Andrew Nembhard and Wolverines freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis were teammates on a team called the Panthers in fifth and sixth grade in Toronto. They also played on the Canadian national team in the 2016 under-17 world championship.

