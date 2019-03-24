Ocean’s Balance, a Cape Elizabeth edible seaweed products start-up, won the $100,000 Greenlight Maine finale grant prize.
The prize was awarded to the company Saturday at Hauck Auditorium at the University of Maine Orono.
Runners up were American Roots, a Westbrook apparel company, and Flowfold, a Gorham outdoor wear manufacturer.
Ocean’s Balance was picked from a field of 60 fledgling Maine companies which auditioned to be one of 26 companies in a weekly show on NewsCenter Maine, WCSH.
Mitchell Lench, chief executive officer of Ocean’s Balance, said the company would invest the grant to expand its business.
Greenlight Mane, a statewide group focused on promoting new businesses, is now seeking submissions for its fifth season. More information is available on its website, www.greenlightmaine.com.
