Nine nurses who work in the Labor and Delivery Unit at Maine Medical Center have been bringing a special empathy to their jobs in recent months.

All are pregnant, due to deliver their babies between April and July, News Center Maine WCSH-WLBZ reports.

“It’s comforting knowing we’ll be taking care of each other,” said Samantha Giglio, a registered nurse at the Portland hospital.

Eight of the nine nurses who are pregnant at Maine Medical Center’s Labor and Delivery Unit gather together recently. From left to right are Erin Grenier, Rachel Stellmach, Brittney Verville, Lonnie Souci, Amanda Spear, Samantha Giglio, Nicole Barnes and Holly Selby. Nicole Goldberg is not pictured. Image from News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ

