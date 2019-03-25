Nine nurses who work in the Labor and Delivery Unit at Maine Medical Center have been bringing a special empathy to their jobs in recent months.
All are pregnant, due to deliver their babies between April and July, News Center Maine WCSH-WLBZ reports.
“It’s comforting knowing we’ll be taking care of each other,” said Samantha Giglio, a registered nurse at the Portland hospital.
See the News Center Maine report here.
