WOODSTOCK — Residents voted unanimously Monday night to sell the former town garage to conservative television commentator Tucker Carlson for $30,000 — even if he no longer wants it.

Carlson, who works for Fox News Channel, recently announced he no longer plans to use the garage to develop a broadcast studio. He said the project had become too publicized.

Carlson has vacationed in Woodstock for decades and uses the basement of the town library to broadcast shows during the summer.



The sale of the garage was the most notable of the 40 articles on the warrant at Monday’s annual town meeting at Woodstock Elementary School, attended by nearly 40 people.

Residents also voted unanimously to accept an accident recovery fee ordinance, which permits the town to collect fees when firefighters must be at a commercial vehicle accident for at least four hours.

Residents also re-elected Ron Deegan to another three-year term on the Board of Selectmen.

