NEW YORK — A New York judge on Tuesday dismissed portions of a lawsuit filed by former Metropolitan Opera music director James Levine against the company last year.
Levine was the Met’s music or artistic director from 1976-2016, then became its music director emeritus. He was fired in March 2018 after the Met said an investigation found evidence of sexual abuse and harassment. Levine sued three days later, claiming breach of contract and defamation and seeking at least $5.8 million in damages.
The Met moved last July to dismiss the defamation counts.
New York Supreme Court Justice Andrea Masley on Tuesday dismissed all but one of the defamation claims.
Breach of contract claims remain part of the suit.
-
Sports
Wednesday’s NHL roundup: Flyers beat Maple Leafs in shootout
-
Sports
Wednesday’s college roundup: Southern Maine moves to 10-2 in baseball
-
Life & Culture
An all-star musical cast will band together for a tribute to Dave Noyes
-
Schools and Education
City finance officials get first look at proposed school budget
-
Sports
Wednesday’s Sports Digest: Federer reaches quarterfinals at Miami Open