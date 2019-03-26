“City high schools ‘empty,’ consultant says” read the front page of the Portland Press Herald two months ago (Jan. 14) in reporting the findings of the consultant who had been hired by Portland Public Schools to examine its demographics. “Finally,” I thought, as the district appointed a 16-member committee and charged it with finding cost-cutting opportunities.

With documentation of a total, overall capacity of 55 percent for Deering, Portland and Casco Bay high schools, perhaps we could finally return to the city’s two-high school structure. One could focus on the experiential learning model currently siphoned off to Casco Bay with the other organized traditionally for students needing more structure. Central administration and adult education could return to Portland Arts and Technology High School and we could actually reduce costs without sacrificing quality.

My optimism quickly evaporated. After weeks of work, the committee — forgetting that any plan would have to be supported by at least part of the community – floated a single proposal that amounted to total upheaval of the city’s entire school system. With the state suddenly promising to increase its subsidy to Portland, however temporarily, the committee did an about-face and decided not to present any cost-cutting recommendations.

No worries, though. The superintendent has assured residents that only a 6.5 percent budget increase will be needed to keep all those empty schools open. The additional $7.2 million will also fund new programs, positions and services, all of which Superintendent Xavier Botana says are “a necessary investment to provide the quality education that our community deserves and has come to expect” (“City schools leader seeks 6.5 percent increase in next budget,” March 20, Page B1). What a relief! We don’t have to solve any existing problems, just up the ante from taxpayers and all will be well. Oh, for some strong fiscal leadership.

Jo Coyne

Portland

